Yogi Adityanath Resolves Public Grievances at Janata Darshan
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed grievances from over 60 people at his official residence during 'Janata Darshan'. He listened to each concern, directed officials for quick resolution, and stressed that all should be addressed within the stipulated time.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took direct action to address public concerns during a meeting held at his official residence on Saturday. The initiative, called 'Janata Darshan,' saw the Chief Minister personally interact with over 60 individuals.
During the session, Adityanath listened attentively to each grievance presented and issued directives to officials in charge, emphasizing the need for swift resolutions, according to a government statement. The Chief Minister underscored the importance of addressing each issue within an established timeline.
Adityanath collected written complaints and promptly handed them to relevant officials, instructing them to take immediate action to resolve the issues. This move underscores his administration's focus on accountability and responsiveness to the public's needs.
