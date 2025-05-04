Australia's Labor Party: Navigating Shadows of U.S.-China Trade Tensions

In the aftermath of Australia's Labor Party's sweeping reelection, the government's immediate focus is navigating the complexities of the U.S.-China trade war. Treasurer Jim Chalmers emphasized the importance of managing the global economic uncertainty caused by these tensions.

Party leader Anthony Albanese, now Australia's first prime minister to secure a second consecutive term in two decades, has committed to running a disciplined government, emphasizing unity as the public's choice.

Meanwhile, global impacts of U.S. policies continue to ripple. Australia's conservative opposition faces introspection after its leader, Peter Dutton, lost his seat amidst growing voter concerns over President Trump's tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)