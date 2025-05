Albanese's Victory: Unity Triumphs Over Division in Australia

Anthony Albanese, Australia's re-elected Prime Minister, greeted supporters at a Sydney cafe, confirming voters chose unity over divisive politics. Albanese's center-left Labor Party secured a significant electoral win, gaining seats unusual in Australian politics, signaling public preference for stability.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers attributed the victory to the electorate's desire for predictability in a turbulent global economy. He compared Australia's election result to Canada's political shift due to economic strains from U.S. tariffs.

The Labor Party criticized opposition leader Peter Dutton's campaign strategies, equating him with aggressive policies and culture wars. Albanese, leading Labor to a rare consecutive term victory, reflects a comeback from Australia's recent pattern of political instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)