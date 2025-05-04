Congress Women Demand Apology and Probe After Chief Minister's Remark

The women's wing of Congress across all northeastern states announced plans to protest against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma following his allegedly derogatory comments about women during a recent campaign. The protests will persist until Sarma issues an apology.

During the campaign, Sarma cited a report from the Justice (Retd) BK Sharma commission, which he says alleges women had to take unprincipled routes to secure government jobs during Congress rule. The Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress insists such statements are unacceptable, demanding Sarma apologize for disrespecting women.

The group has reached out to the National Commission for Women and state women commissions, seeking action and a possible CBI inquiry into Sarma's remarks. They have also created a joint forum to address women's issues regardless of political affiliations, stressing the chief minister's previous association with Congress and his knowledge of any corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)