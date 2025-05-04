BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Insulting Lord Ram, Criticizes Congress on Religious and Diplomatic Fronts

In a vehement critique, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh launched an attack on Rahul Gandhi, Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition, over his remarks referring to Lord Ram as 'mythological'. Chugh emphasized the spiritual and cultural significance of Lord Ram, stating, "Lord Ram is not a myth, but the country's soul." Chugh further criticized Rahul Gandhi for allegedly wearing the 'spectacles of Italy', implying a detachment from Indian traditions.

Chugh, referencing the esteemed poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, accused Gandhi and the Congress party of consistently disrespecting Lord Ram and Sanatan Dharma. He labelled the Congress party as "Ram Virodhi", highlighting their alleged historical denial of Lord Ram's existence, including their boycott of the consecration of the Ram temple and a controversial affidavit from 2007 where Congress purportedly claimed Lord Ram did not exist. This, according to Chugh, underscores the 'Ram Virodhi' ideology of the Congress.

Addressing the recent ban on imports from Pakistan, Chugh welcomed the move as a strategic decision by PM Modi's government. He contrasted this with Congress's past approach, which he described as weak. Chugh's critique extended to Congress's alleged 'rashtra droh' through questioning military actions and other national security issues, positioning BJP's actions as definitive responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)