Left Menu

BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Insulting Lord Ram, Criticizes Congress on Religious and Diplomatic Fronts

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh accused Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting Lord Ram and Sanatan Dharma by labeling them 'mythological'. Chugh stressed Congress's historical denial of Lord Ram's existence and criticized their stance on India-Pakistan relations, citing BJP's tougher diplomatic measures against Pakistan’s terrorism links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 15:12 IST
BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Insulting Lord Ram, Criticizes Congress on Religious and Diplomatic Fronts
BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vehement critique, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh launched an attack on Rahul Gandhi, Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition, over his remarks referring to Lord Ram as 'mythological'. Chugh emphasized the spiritual and cultural significance of Lord Ram, stating, "Lord Ram is not a myth, but the country's soul." Chugh further criticized Rahul Gandhi for allegedly wearing the 'spectacles of Italy', implying a detachment from Indian traditions.

Chugh, referencing the esteemed poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, accused Gandhi and the Congress party of consistently disrespecting Lord Ram and Sanatan Dharma. He labelled the Congress party as "Ram Virodhi", highlighting their alleged historical denial of Lord Ram's existence, including their boycott of the consecration of the Ram temple and a controversial affidavit from 2007 where Congress purportedly claimed Lord Ram did not exist. This, according to Chugh, underscores the 'Ram Virodhi' ideology of the Congress.

Addressing the recent ban on imports from Pakistan, Chugh welcomed the move as a strategic decision by PM Modi's government. He contrasted this with Congress's past approach, which he described as weak. Chugh's critique extended to Congress's alleged 'rashtra droh' through questioning military actions and other national security issues, positioning BJP's actions as definitive responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025