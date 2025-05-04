Zelenskiy's Strategic Czech Visit Amid Conflict
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans to visit the Czech Republic to meet President Petr Pavel. The Czech government has supported Ukraine’s defense efforts by supplying large-calibre ammunition. Zelenskiy is actively seeking international partners to negotiate a ceasefire, including discussions with Donald Trump on potential agreements.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to visit the Czech Republic on Sunday for a meeting with President Petr Pavel. The visit underscores the Czech government's robust support for Ukraine, demonstrated by their initiative to provide over a million large-calibre shells to Kyiv, following Russia's 2022 invasion.
Under this initiative, the Czech authorities have leveraged diplomatic, business, and industrial channels to locate and deliver necessary ammunition to Ukraine, with financial assistance from NATO allies. The visit marks Zelenskiy's continued diplomatic engagement, as he last visited Prague in July 2023.
Preparing for vital foreign policy engagements, Zelenskiy aims to secure partnerships to press Russia for a ceasefire. He mentioned on X, a social media platform, that he discussed air defense and sanctions on Russia with Donald Trump at the Vatican. According to Zelenskiy, the two leaders concurred that a 30-day ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow is a pivotal initial step towards peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
