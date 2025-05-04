Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare as Compensation Controversy Unfolds

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah denied awareness of reports linking Mohammed Fazil's family's compensation to hiring contract killers for Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty's murder. He plans to discuss the issue with state officials. Eight suspects, including Fazil’s brother, have been detained, while Siddaramaiah confronts political accusations over caste census and double standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haveri | Updated: 04-05-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 16:03 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on Sunday that he was unaware of reports suggesting the misuse of compensation given to Mohammed Fazil's family, which was allegedly channeled into hiring contract killers for the murder of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty.

Siddaramaiah intends to discuss this sensitive matter with Home Minister Parameshwara and Dakshina Kannada's district in-charge minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, to gather further insights.

The assassination of Fazil in 2022 at Surathkal, allegedly by a masked gang with Shetty as the prime accused, has intensified scrutiny. Recent investigations claim that Rs 5 lakh out of the Rs 25 lakh compensation was used to eliminate Shetty, prompting Siddaramaiah to seek more information from the authorities.

Moreover, eight individuals, including Fazil's brother, have been arrested concerning Shetty's murder. Responding to questions about a potential task force against communal strife, Siddaramaiah revealed discussions are planned to enhance police capabilities against anti-social elements.

In related political discourse, Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP for their past opposition to the caste census, which they now endorse. He also called out JDS leader H D Deve Gowda's alleged double standards regarding the Pahalgam terror attack and Congress' policies.

