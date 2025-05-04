Left Menu

Water Wars: Punjab vs. Haryana in Water Sharing Standoff

The ongoing water sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana has escalated into a significant political issue, with Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala demanding action from the Central government. Punjab's refusal to release more water to Haryana has sparked debates, with Surjewala claiming the move is politically motivated to impede Congress's growth in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-05-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 16:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of a heated dispute over water distribution, Congress figure Randeep Singh Surjewala has publicly criticized the central government's inaction regarding Punjab and Haryana's disagreement. He accuses Punjab's AAP government of obstructing water release to Haryana and demands central intervention to resolve this pressing issue.

Surjewala has condemned the deployment of Punjab Police at the Bhakra headworks, which he claims is hindering water allocation to Haryana, calling it an 'illegal occupation.' He urges the Modi administration to utilize Article 257 of the Constitution to manage state governance and push the Punjab government to comply with water distribution mandates.

The row took a turn as Surjewala highlighted Punjab's non-cooperation with the Bhakra Beas Management Board and alleged that the BJP's silence aims to uplift Punjab's AAP government as a political strategy against Congress. Meanwhile, Haryana faces severe water shortages, especially in Khaithal, Kurukshetra, and surrounding districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

