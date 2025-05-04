Putin's Succession Plan: Future of Russian Leadership

Vladimir Putin, Russia's long-standing leader, highlighted the importance of his succession planning as he enters the twilight of his tenure. During an interview broadcasted Sunday, Putin disclosed his continuous consideration of potential successors and suggested a competitive selection process involving several candidates.

Putin, 72, elaborated in a state television film reflecting on his 25 years of power, asserting that the ultimate decision rests with the Russian people. He emphasized the necessity of offering a choice of candidates to the populace.

Despite these statements, no clear successor is evident. According to the Russian constitution, current Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin would take over presidential responsibilities should the president become incapacitated.

(With inputs from agencies.)