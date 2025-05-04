Left Menu

Putin's Succession Plan: Future of Russian Leadership

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledges the significance of planning a succession as he completes 25 years of leadership. He suggests a competitive process involving multiple candidates for his successor, though no clear successor is currently apparent. Under the Russian constitution, the prime minister assumes power if the president cannot serve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 04-05-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 16:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Vladimir Putin, Russia's long-standing leader, highlighted the importance of his succession planning as he enters the twilight of his tenure. During an interview broadcasted Sunday, Putin disclosed his continuous consideration of potential successors and suggested a competitive selection process involving several candidates.

Putin, 72, elaborated in a state television film reflecting on his 25 years of power, asserting that the ultimate decision rests with the Russian people. He emphasized the necessity of offering a choice of candidates to the populace.

Despite these statements, no clear successor is evident. According to the Russian constitution, current Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin would take over presidential responsibilities should the president become incapacitated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

