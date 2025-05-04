Bolsonaro's Road to Recovery and Political Rallying

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Sunday after recovering from major abdominal surgery. The surgery, linked to a 2018 stabbing incident, marks his sixth procedure and follows hospitalization due to severe abdominal pain during a political event in Brazil's northeast.

Bolsonaro, who lost narrowly to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 2022, aims to return to the political spotlight by joining a rally advocating for humanitarian amnesty for supporters convicted of storming government buildings. The rally is scheduled for Wednesday, May 7, as Bolsonaro seeks to rebuild political momentum.

The Supreme Court of Brazil ruled that Bolsonaro must stand trial for allegedly orchestrating plans to overturn the election results. While he denies these accusations, the former president continues to gather support for his cause amid legal battles and health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)