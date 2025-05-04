Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Road to Recovery and Political Rallying

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro anticipates being discharged from the hospital, recovering from abdominal surgery linked to a 2018 stabbing. He intends to participate in a rally advocating amnesty for supporters involved in post-election riots. Bolsonaro faces legal scrutiny for allegedly attempting to overturn election results.

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Sunday after recovering from major abdominal surgery. The surgery, linked to a 2018 stabbing incident, marks his sixth procedure and follows hospitalization due to severe abdominal pain during a political event in Brazil's northeast.

Bolsonaro, who lost narrowly to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 2022, aims to return to the political spotlight by joining a rally advocating for humanitarian amnesty for supporters convicted of storming government buildings. The rally is scheduled for Wednesday, May 7, as Bolsonaro seeks to rebuild political momentum.

The Supreme Court of Brazil ruled that Bolsonaro must stand trial for allegedly orchestrating plans to overturn the election results. While he denies these accusations, the former president continues to gather support for his cause amid legal battles and health challenges.

