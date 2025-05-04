Controversy Erupts Over Goa MP's Temple Felicitation Amid Mourning

The ruling BJP has lashed out against Congress MP Viriato Fernandes for accepting a felicitation at the Sree Lairai Devi temple, where a tragic stampede claimed six lives just a day earlier. The felicitation, captured in a widely-circulated video, has drawn ire from the BJP.

BJP spokesperson Giriraj Pai Vernekar criticized Fernandes for his actions during a period of mourning, questioning what achievement warranted such recognition. He also highlighted Congress leader Manikrao Thakare's earlier statement blaming the temple committee for the tragedy, branding the act as 'shameless hypocrisy.'

Fernandes, who was unavailable for immediate comment on the backlash, explained that his visit was rooted in personal affinity for the temple and local village. Following his temple visit, he urged the state government to increase financial aid for victims' families and advised the temple committee on preventing future mishaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)