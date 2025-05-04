Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Goa MP's Temple Felicitation Amid Mourning

The BJP has criticized Congress MP Viriato Fernandes for accepting a felicitation at a temple where six died in a stampede. While Fernandes defended his actions, BJP labeled it 'shameless hypocrisy.' He called for increased financial aid for victims and suggested measures to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 04-05-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 17:45 IST
The ruling BJP has lashed out against Congress MP Viriato Fernandes for accepting a felicitation at the Sree Lairai Devi temple, where a tragic stampede claimed six lives just a day earlier. The felicitation, captured in a widely-circulated video, has drawn ire from the BJP.

BJP spokesperson Giriraj Pai Vernekar criticized Fernandes for his actions during a period of mourning, questioning what achievement warranted such recognition. He also highlighted Congress leader Manikrao Thakare's earlier statement blaming the temple committee for the tragedy, branding the act as 'shameless hypocrisy.'

Fernandes, who was unavailable for immediate comment on the backlash, explained that his visit was rooted in personal affinity for the temple and local village. Following his temple visit, he urged the state government to increase financial aid for victims' families and advised the temple committee on preventing future mishaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

