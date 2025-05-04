Strengthening Synergy: VK Birdi Reviews Valley Security

In the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir's Inspector General of Police, VK Birdi, convened a crucial security meeting aimed at assessing the current situation in the Valley.

The meeting, held at PCR Kashmir, brought together representatives from the Police, Army, Intelligence Agencies, and Central Armed Police Forces. It was a platform for these bodies to share vital intelligence, assess threats, and enhance emergency response preparedness.

The IGP emphasized the importance of robust inter-agency coordination to ensure effective information sharing and operational readiness. This initiative highlights the agencies' collective commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)