Left Menu

Corruption Allegations Rock Uttar Pradesh Government

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Uttar Pradesh government over a Rs 64 crore scam in wheat purchase and accused officials of corruption and investing outside the state. Yadav urged opposition to remain united during the upcoming caste census to prevent manipulation by the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-05-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 18:11 IST
Corruption Allegations Rock Uttar Pradesh Government
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Uttar Pradesh government of corruption and injustice, following allegations of a Rs 64 crore embezzlement during wheat purchases. The accusations were originally raised by Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey, highlighting involvement of BJP affiliates.

Yadav, addressing a press conference in Lucknow, expressed concerns over officials investing outside the state, marking an unprecedented move. He also alleged election rigging and highlighted the need for unity among the marginalized PDA (Backward, Dalit, and Minority) family during the planned caste census.

Additionally, Yadav pointed to incidents of disrespect towards farmers and described the systemic corruption, mentioning specific tax fraud cases linked to top officials. His comments emphasize the urgent need for accountability in the state's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025