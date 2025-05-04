Corruption Allegations Rock Uttar Pradesh Government
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Uttar Pradesh government over a Rs 64 crore scam in wheat purchase and accused officials of corruption and investing outside the state. Yadav urged opposition to remain united during the upcoming caste census to prevent manipulation by the BJP.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Uttar Pradesh government of corruption and injustice, following allegations of a Rs 64 crore embezzlement during wheat purchases. The accusations were originally raised by Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey, highlighting involvement of BJP affiliates.
Yadav, addressing a press conference in Lucknow, expressed concerns over officials investing outside the state, marking an unprecedented move. He also alleged election rigging and highlighted the need for unity among the marginalized PDA (Backward, Dalit, and Minority) family during the planned caste census.
Additionally, Yadav pointed to incidents of disrespect towards farmers and described the systemic corruption, mentioning specific tax fraud cases linked to top officials. His comments emphasize the urgent need for accountability in the state's administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
