BJP MLA Faces Legal Action Over Alleged Provocative Speech

A case has been filed against BJP MLA Harish Punja for allegedly making a provocative speech at the Brahmakalashotsava event. The complaint, lodged by Ibrahim S B, accuses Punja of derogatory remarks against Muslims, potentially inciting communal tension. Police have registered a case under the new Indian criminal code, BNSS.

Updated: 04-05-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 18:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Harish Punja is embroiled in controversy after accusations of provocative speech during a religious event in Dakshina Kannada.

The police report, initiated by Ibrahim S B, claims Punja's statements were derogatory towards Muslims, potentially igniting communal discord.

This matter is now addressed under the recently-adopted Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita, replacing the old IPC framework.

