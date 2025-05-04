BJP MLA Faces Legal Action Over Alleged Provocative Speech
A case has been filed against BJP MLA Harish Punja for allegedly making a provocative speech at the Brahmakalashotsava event. The complaint, lodged by Ibrahim S B, accuses Punja of derogatory remarks against Muslims, potentially inciting communal tension. Police have registered a case under the new Indian criminal code, BNSS.
BJP MLA Harish Punja is embroiled in controversy after accusations of provocative speech during a religious event in Dakshina Kannada.
The police report, initiated by Ibrahim S B, claims Punja's statements were derogatory towards Muslims, potentially igniting communal discord.
This matter is now addressed under the recently-adopted Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita, replacing the old IPC framework.
