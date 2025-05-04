Trump Extends TikTok Deadline Amid Divestment Talks

President Donald Trump has decided to extend the June 19 deadline for ByteDance to divest the U.S. assets of its popular video app, TikTok, as a new deal has still not been reached. This decision was announced during an interview with NBC's 'Meet the Press with Kristen Welker', taped on Friday and aired on Sunday.

During the discussion, Trump expressed his favorable opinion about TikTok, noting its significant role in securing the support of young voters during the 2024 presidential election. He stated that the app is interesting and emphasized the importance of ensuring its protection.

Trump's willingness to give more time for a deal to emerge highlights his strategic approach in balancing international business interests while maintaining national security and public support.

(With inputs from agencies.)