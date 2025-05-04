Trump Extends TikTok Deadline Amid Divestment Talks
President Donald Trump announced the extension of the June 19 deadline for ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. assets. Citing its significance in his 2024 presidential victory, Trump emphasized TikTok's importance and security. The statement aired on NBC's 'Meet the Press' with Kristen Welker.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump has decided to extend the June 19 deadline for ByteDance to divest the U.S. assets of its popular video app, TikTok, as a new deal has still not been reached. This decision was announced during an interview with NBC's 'Meet the Press with Kristen Welker', taped on Friday and aired on Sunday.
During the discussion, Trump expressed his favorable opinion about TikTok, noting its significant role in securing the support of young voters during the 2024 presidential election. He stated that the app is interesting and emphasized the importance of ensuring its protection.
Trump's willingness to give more time for a deal to emerge highlights his strategic approach in balancing international business interests while maintaining national security and public support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- TikTok
- ByteDance
- divestment
- deadline
- US assets
- technology
- young voters
- security
- Meet the Press
ALSO READ
Deadline Looms: Pakistan Firm on Afghan Refugee Relocation Policy
Deadline Looms for Sanjauli Mosque Case: May 3 Court Date Set
Punjab's Green Revolution: Combating Stubble Burning through Subsidized Technology
WEY Technology Expands Reach with New Experience Centre in New Delhi
Insolvency Tribunal Affirms Liquidation of Sintex Plastics Technology