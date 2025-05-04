Vice President Dhankhar Lauds India's Resilience Against Pahalgam Terror Challenge
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized India's strength under effective leadership, addressing the Pahalgam terror incident. Speaking at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University, he highlighted Indian identity and nationalism. Dhankhar urged students to prioritize national interests above all, referencing the Pahalgam attack that intensified India-Pakistan tensions.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized India's resilience in confronting the Pahalgam terror incident, crediting effective leadership for the nation's strong stance. His remarks came while addressing faculty and students at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University in Gwalior.
Dhankhar underscored the significance of Indian identity and nationalism, drawing inspiration from Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia's life of sacrifice and dedication. He remarked that the spirit of 'Bhartiyata' and 'Rashtra Dharma' remains central to India's ethos.
With the Pahalgam attack, which claimed twenty-six lives, heightening tensions between India and Pakistan, the Vice President urged students to keep national interests paramount. He emphasized that nothing should come before the nation's well-being.
