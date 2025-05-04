Vice President Dhankhar Lauds India's Resilience Against Pahalgam Terror Challenge

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized India's resilience in confronting the Pahalgam terror incident, crediting effective leadership for the nation's strong stance. His remarks came while addressing faculty and students at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University in Gwalior.

Dhankhar underscored the significance of Indian identity and nationalism, drawing inspiration from Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia's life of sacrifice and dedication. He remarked that the spirit of 'Bhartiyata' and 'Rashtra Dharma' remains central to India's ethos.

With the Pahalgam attack, which claimed twenty-six lives, heightening tensions between India and Pakistan, the Vice President urged students to keep national interests paramount. He emphasized that nothing should come before the nation's well-being.

