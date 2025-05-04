Left Menu

Opposition Leader Condemns Government's Stance Against Protesting Teachers

Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of the Opposition in Himachal Pradesh, criticized the Congress-led government for ignoring teachers' protests. He accused the government of dismissals, suspensions, and filing false charges against protesting teachers, terming it a misuse of power and a threat to democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 04-05-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 21:13 IST
Opposition Leader Condemns Government's Stance Against Protesting Teachers
Jai Ram Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong rebuke, Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of the Opposition in Himachal Pradesh, has criticized the Congress-led government for its handling of teacher protests in the state. The former chief minister claims that the government is ignoring the legitimate concerns of both employees and the general populace.

Addressing a gathering at the Seraj assembly constituency, Thakur accused the government of failing to engage with protesting teachers. Instead of initiating dialogue, he alleges that the state has taken drastic measures, including dismissals, suspensions, and even filing criminal charges against those seeking justice.

Thakur warned that more than 900 teachers are now embroiled in legal battles for merely voicing their grievances. He described the situation as a flagrant abuse of authority and a direct assault on democratic principles, emphasizing that governments should be responsive to the people they serve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025