Opposition Leader Condemns Government's Stance Against Protesting Teachers

In a strong rebuke, Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of the Opposition in Himachal Pradesh, has criticized the Congress-led government for its handling of teacher protests in the state. The former chief minister claims that the government is ignoring the legitimate concerns of both employees and the general populace.

Addressing a gathering at the Seraj assembly constituency, Thakur accused the government of failing to engage with protesting teachers. Instead of initiating dialogue, he alleges that the state has taken drastic measures, including dismissals, suspensions, and even filing criminal charges against those seeking justice.

Thakur warned that more than 900 teachers are now embroiled in legal battles for merely voicing their grievances. He described the situation as a flagrant abuse of authority and a direct assault on democratic principles, emphasizing that governments should be responsive to the people they serve.

(With inputs from agencies.)