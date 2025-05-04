Owaisi Demands 'Martyr' Status for Pahalgam Victims
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has called for 'martyr' status for 26 people killed in the Pahalgam attack and urged India to take action against Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism. He emphasized promoting peace, as highlighted by Himanshi Narwal, wife of a victim Navy lieutenant, urging against hatred.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday urged the Indian government to grant 'martyr' status to the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam attack. Speaking in Bihar's East Champaran district, he emphasized the need for decisive action against Pakistan, which he accused of supporting terrorism.
Owaisi appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respect the families affected by the attack by officially recognizing their loved ones as martyrs. He expressed hope that the Indian government would take steps to deter Pakistan from future acts of terrorism on Indian soil.
Highlighting a call for peace, Owaisi mentioned Himanshi Narwal, widow of one of the victims, who urged against spreading hatred toward Muslims and Kashmiris. He called on the nation to prioritize unity and peace during these trying times.
