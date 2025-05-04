Left Menu

Diplomatic Strain: Russia Calls for Restraint Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov voiced concern over escalating tensions between Pakistan and India. Lavrov urged diplomatic dialogue and restraint. Pakistan criticized India's accusations and actions, offering an international investigation. The attack heightened bilateral tensions, with India suspending the Indus Water Treaty.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed concern over escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Lavrov has urged both nations to engage in diplomatic dialogue and exercise restraint to prevent further escalation.

In a telephonic conversation with Lavrov, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar communicated Pakistan's stance. Dar rejected what he termed as India's "baseless" allegations against Pakistan and criticized India's unilateral actions, including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, viewing it as a violation of international obligations.

The April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, has considerably strained India-Pakistan relations. In response, India has taken stern measures, including the halt of the 1960 Indus accord. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized that the armed forces have full autonomy to respond appropriately to the terror threat.

