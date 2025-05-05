Nationalist George Simion Poised for Presidential Victory in Romania
Hard-right nationalist George Simion is leading decisively in Romania's presidential election redo, with 40.4% of the vote. This comes after a previous annulled election left the country in political turmoil. He's ahead of Crin Antonescu with 21.2% and Nicusor Dan with 18.8%.
- Country:
- Romania
George Simion, a hard-right nationalist, is on track for a significant victory in Romania's presidential election redo, incomplete electoral returns indicate. This follows the annulment of last year's election, which had reportedly thrown the EU and NATO member nation into a political tumult.
According to official electoral data, the 38-year-old AUR leader is leading with 40.4% of the votes, a commanding margin over his competitors after counting 85% of the ballots. Crin Antonescu, representing the governing coalition, trails behind with 21.2%, while Bucharest's mayor, Nicusor Dan, holds 18.8%.
Despite Simion's lead, political analysts anticipate a closer race as votes from larger urban areas are still outstanding. The unfolding results have sparked widespread discussions on the potential implications for Romania's future political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mystery Surrounds Death of Dalit Man in Gauriganj
Maurya Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Election Commission Remarks
Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court receives bomb threat through email, search of premises by police underway: Official.
Simone Biles and Mondo Duplantis Shine at Laureus Awards
Sky High Celebrations: Surya Kiran's Aerial Tribute to Shaurya Diwas