Trump's Bold Move: Alcatraz to Reopen

In a surprising move, former U.S. President Donald Trump declared intentions to reconstruct and reactivate the iconic Alcatraz prison. The announcement came via his Truth Social account, where Trump emphasized the need to confine the nation's most dangerous offenders at the historic site.

Alcatraz, renowned for previously holding notorious criminals like Al Capone, transitioned into a popular San Francisco tourist spot after its closure in 1963. The president's directive calls on the Bureau of Prisons, along with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to oversee the reopening and expansion of the facility.

Trump's statement reflects a throwback to a more stringent penal era, suggesting that the reopening would enhance public safety by securely isolating violent criminals from society. This bold proposal marks a significant policy stance with potential long-term implications for the U.S. prison system.

(With inputs from agencies.)