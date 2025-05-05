Albanese's Stunning Second Term: Navigating AUKUS and Tariffs in the Trump Era

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, buoyed by a decisive election victory, is in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump on the AUKUS defense pact and associated tariffs. Albanese's center-left Labor party triumphed over the conservatives despite earlier favorable polls for the coalition.

The re-elected Prime Minister committed to a historic A$368 billion defense project under the AUKUS arrangement, enhancing military ties with the U.S. and U.K. Amidst his second term, Albanese faces domestic challenges with cost-of-living issues impacting Australians.

While Trump acknowledged Albanese's victory, he remained uninformed about the election itself. The relationship between the two leaders may influence ongoing discussions on trade, specifically tariffs, which have economic repercussions for both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)