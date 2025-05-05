Left Menu

Caste Census Victory: Priyanka Gandhi's Take

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress MP, supports the Indian government's decision to include caste enumeration in the next census. The decision marks a win for public advocates, including her brother Rahul Gandhi, despite prior opposition from the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 05-05-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 08:51 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has expressed her support for the Centre's decision to incorporate caste enumeration in the upcoming census exercise. She described the announcement as a response to robust public sentiment and advocacy.

During her visit to Wayanad, Gandhi emphasized the tireless efforts by her brother, Rahul Gandhi, who championed the cause last year in the face of strong resistance from the BJP. 'He was even ridiculed in Parliament for standing firm on the issue,' she noted.

Priyanka Gandhi hopes for a precise execution of the caste survey, attributing its progress to nationwide public pressure. She underscored the significance of collecting accurate data for the initiative's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

