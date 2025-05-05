Mamata Banerjee's Mission for Peace and Support in Murshidabad

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to embark on a significant two-day visit to the violence-ravaged Murshidabad district, starting Monday, according to an official source.

On Monday, Banerjee will arrive in Berhampore, the district's headquarters town, followed by a trip to Samsherganj on Tuesday to meet with riot victims.

During her visit, Banerjee plans to distribute financial aid to affected families and unveil developmental projects valued at Rs 703 crore, aiming to bolster the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)