Left Menu

Punjab Assembly Discusses Water Conflict Amid Tributes

The Punjab Assembly convened a special session to discuss the ongoing water-sharing dispute with Haryana, while also paying tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The Assembly condemned the attack and expressed hope for justice. The session also commemorated former MP and ministerial figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-05-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:35 IST
Punjab Assembly Discusses Water Conflict Amid Tributes
Pahalgam terrorist attack Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Assembly on Monday convened a special session, which served a dual purpose: to address the escalating water-sharing dispute with Haryana and to pay homage to victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Members of the Assembly initiated the session by honoring the 26 individuals killed in the April 22nd attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The House collectively condemned the act of terrorism against defenseless tourists and urged both the central and state governments to ensure justice and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Additionally, the Assembly paused to remember former MP Master Bhagat Ram and ex-minister Randhir Singh Cheema, observing a two-minute silence in their memory. The water-sharing issue remains contentious, as Punjab contends Haryana has overused its allotment, while Haryana seeks to protect its share.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025