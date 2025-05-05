Punjab Assembly Discusses Water Conflict Amid Tributes

The Punjab Assembly on Monday convened a special session, which served a dual purpose: to address the escalating water-sharing dispute with Haryana and to pay homage to victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Members of the Assembly initiated the session by honoring the 26 individuals killed in the April 22nd attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The House collectively condemned the act of terrorism against defenseless tourists and urged both the central and state governments to ensure justice and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Additionally, the Assembly paused to remember former MP Master Bhagat Ram and ex-minister Randhir Singh Cheema, observing a two-minute silence in their memory. The water-sharing issue remains contentious, as Punjab contends Haryana has overused its allotment, while Haryana seeks to protect its share.

(With inputs from agencies.)