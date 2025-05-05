BJP Accuses Congress of Anti-National Actions Amid Rising Tensions
BJP's Tarun Chugh accused Congress of acting against national interest by sharing toolkits. Ajay Rai's remarks on defense policies drew criticism. Chugh alleged Pakistan's conspiracy to undermine soldiers' morale. JD(U)'s Tyagi described Rai's comments as disrespectful, highlighting unity shown in an All Party meeting supporting India's army.
Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Tarun Chugh launched a fierce critique of the Congress on Monday, alleging that party figures were engaging in activities 'against the country with a toolkit'. Chugh expressed alarm over Congress' actions during a period of heightened tension in India.
Chugh's sharp comments followed a controversy involving Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai, who criticized the Central government's perceived inaction over the recent Pahalgam attack, pointing out inconsistencies in defense policy given the Rafale jets acquisition.
Accusing Pakistan's army of a conspiracy to demoralize Indian forces, Chugh condemned Congress leaders for ridiculing military requests for essential equipment. JD(U) leader K C Tyagi echoed Chugh's sentiment, criticizing Rai's statement as undermining national unity and army valor.
(With inputs from agencies.)