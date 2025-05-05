Left Menu

Mamata Refutes Knowledge of Governor's Riot Report as Murshidabad Stabilizes

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visited the previously violence-hit Murshidabad, emphasizing stabilization in the district. She denied knowledge of Governor Bose's report to the Home Ministry, which suggests potential Article 356 implementation. Banerjee expressed solidarity with national security efforts post-Pahalgam attack while planning compensations for affected locals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-05-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 13:29 IST
Mamata Refutes Knowledge of Governor's Riot Report as Murshidabad Stabilizes
Mamata Banerjee Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared stabilization in Murshidabad, previously affected by violence, as she visited the district on a two-day trip.

She denied any knowledge of Governor CV Ananda Bose's report to the Ministry of Home Affairs, which suggested possible use of Article 356 due to "radicalisation and militancy" threats.

Banerjee will conduct local reviews and provide compensation to affected residents while reiterating her party's allegiance to the central government's national security stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025