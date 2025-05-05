Mamata Refutes Knowledge of Governor's Riot Report as Murshidabad Stabilizes

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared stabilization in Murshidabad, previously affected by violence, as she visited the district on a two-day trip.

She denied any knowledge of Governor CV Ananda Bose's report to the Ministry of Home Affairs, which suggested possible use of Article 356 due to "radicalisation and militancy" threats.

Banerjee will conduct local reviews and provide compensation to affected residents while reiterating her party's allegiance to the central government's national security stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)