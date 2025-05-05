Mamata Refutes Knowledge of Governor's Riot Report as Murshidabad Stabilizes
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visited the previously violence-hit Murshidabad, emphasizing stabilization in the district. She denied knowledge of Governor Bose's report to the Home Ministry, which suggests potential Article 356 implementation. Banerjee expressed solidarity with national security efforts post-Pahalgam attack while planning compensations for affected locals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-05-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 13:29 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared stabilization in Murshidabad, previously affected by violence, as she visited the district on a two-day trip.
She denied any knowledge of Governor CV Ananda Bose's report to the Ministry of Home Affairs, which suggested possible use of Article 356 due to "radicalisation and militancy" threats.
Banerjee will conduct local reviews and provide compensation to affected residents while reiterating her party's allegiance to the central government's national security stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Expansion of Odisha's Industrial Security Force to Boost Safety Amid Growing Industrial Activities
Unseen in the Shadows: Security Forces Hunt For Suspects
Tragic Turn: Security Officer's Sudden Demise
A Major Blow to Naxalism: Security Forces Neutralize Eight Rebels in Jharkhand
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security