Nepal Gears Up for Secure Elections with Robust Security Plan

Nepal is set to hold its election on Thursday with stringent security measures, involving over 300,000 security personnel coordinated alongside the Nepal Army. This was confirmed by Acting Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari during a press briefing.

Bhandari emphasized that all preparations for the election have been finalized, urging citizens to participate actively in the democratic process. He assured that the security arrangements are robust, reflecting the government's dedication to a smooth electoral process.

The Election Commission's extensive voter education campaigns are expected to reduce invalid ballots significantly. Voting starts at 7 am, with helicopters aiding in ballot box transportation. With efficient counting measures, results from the first-past-the-post system are expected within 24 hours post-counting commencement.

