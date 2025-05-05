Russia Backs India: Putin's Stand Against Terrorism

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed strong support for India's fight against terrorism during a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The discussion follows the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The Russian embassy reported that President Putin described the attack as 'barbaric' and reiterated the need for an 'uncompromising fight' against terrorism. Both leaders emphasized the importance of bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Additionally, President Putin accepted PM Modi's invitation for the upcoming India-Russia summit, further reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two nations. The conversation also highlighted the dynamic and independent nature of Russia-India relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)