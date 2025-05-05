Leaders Unite: Canada and Australia Collaborate Amidst Trump's Influence

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shared congratulations on their election wins, which they attributed to public concern over the role of U.S. President Donald Trump. Carney's office released the information on Monday.

During a call on Sunday, Prime Minister Carney emphasized the robust partnership between Canada and Australia. Key areas of cooperation include trade and defense, as both nations strive to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

The joint acknowledgment of electoral success underscores the broader geopolitical concerns impacting voter sentiment and the strategic alignment between these nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)