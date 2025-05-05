Congress Pushes for Nationwide Caste Census Following Telangana Model

The Congress party has intensified its demand for a nationwide caste census modeled after Telangana's effective implementation, as stated by Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju. He termed the Union government's decision to approve a caste census as a win for the Congress and urged the Centre to lay out a detailed timeline for the initiative.

K Raju emphasized that Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, have consistently advocated for this census. Under their persistent pressure, the Centre has now conceded. Raju is calling for the adoption of Telangana's successful approach to ensure an accurate and comprehensive national survey.

The call for action aligns with the upcoming 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally in Ranchi, where Kharge, along with party dignitaries K C Venugopal and Bhupesh Baghel, will promote central legislation for proportionate funding and reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs in all sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)