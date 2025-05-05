Congress Pushes for Nationwide Caste Census Following Telangana Model
K Raju, Jharkhand Congress in-charge, urges the Centre to adopt Telangana's caste census model nationwide. He calls the Union's decision a victory for the Congress. The 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally will demand proper SC/ST funding and reservations, with leaders Kharge, Venugopal, and Baghel in attendance.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has intensified its demand for a nationwide caste census modeled after Telangana's effective implementation, as stated by Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju. He termed the Union government's decision to approve a caste census as a win for the Congress and urged the Centre to lay out a detailed timeline for the initiative.
K Raju emphasized that Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, have consistently advocated for this census. Under their persistent pressure, the Centre has now conceded. Raju is calling for the adoption of Telangana's successful approach to ensure an accurate and comprehensive national survey.
The call for action aligns with the upcoming 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally in Ranchi, where Kharge, along with party dignitaries K C Venugopal and Bhupesh Baghel, will promote central legislation for proportionate funding and reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs in all sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
People of Bihar can't be misled by BJP leaders, claims Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at Buxar rally.
RSS, BJP not in favour of welfare of weaker sections of society, claims Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge at Bihar rally.
Waqf (Amendment) Act conspiracy of BJP, RSS to create divide among communities, alleges Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at Bihar rally.
Political Firestorm Erupts Over Rahul Gandhi's US Remarks
Minister Sarang Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over EC Remarks in US