Left Menu

Congress Pushes for Nationwide Caste Census Following Telangana Model

K Raju, Jharkhand Congress in-charge, urges the Centre to adopt Telangana's caste census model nationwide. He calls the Union's decision a victory for the Congress. The 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally will demand proper SC/ST funding and reservations, with leaders Kharge, Venugopal, and Baghel in attendance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-05-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 18:58 IST
Congress Pushes for Nationwide Caste Census Following Telangana Model
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has intensified its demand for a nationwide caste census modeled after Telangana's effective implementation, as stated by Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju. He termed the Union government's decision to approve a caste census as a win for the Congress and urged the Centre to lay out a detailed timeline for the initiative.

K Raju emphasized that Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, have consistently advocated for this census. Under their persistent pressure, the Centre has now conceded. Raju is calling for the adoption of Telangana's successful approach to ensure an accurate and comprehensive national survey.

The call for action aligns with the upcoming 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally in Ranchi, where Kharge, along with party dignitaries K C Venugopal and Bhupesh Baghel, will promote central legislation for proportionate funding and reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs in all sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025