India and Japan Reinforce United Front Against Terrorism
India and Japan showed united efforts against terrorism after the Pahalgam attack, as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Gen Nakatani focused on strengthening defence ties. They discussed collaborations in new areas, highlighting regional security, maritime cooperation, and industry partnerships, ultimately reaffirming their commitment to combat terrorism.
India and Japan have called for united global efforts to confront terrorism, especially in light of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned Pakistan's cross-border terrorism policies, while his Japanese counterpart Gen Nakatani offered condolences and support to India.
The two ministers discussed enhancing India-Japan defence relations, focusing on collaborations in new sectors including tank and aero engines. They also discussed regional security and maritime cooperation, agreeing to enhance the scope of their defence exercises.
The meeting ended with a strong commitment to deepen bilateral defence cooperation and explored areas like cyber, space, and artificial intelligence. Their discussions aimed at solidifying their strategic partnership and contributing towards regional peace and security.
