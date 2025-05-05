Mexico Takes Steps to Bolster Economic Growth
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced plans to implement measures designed to strengthen the economy. Preliminary data showed a 0.2% growth in the first quarter compared to the last quarter of 2024. Top cabinet members joined her to discuss strategies at a press conference.
President Claudia Sheinbaum unveiled plans to boost Mexico's economy, an effort underscored by recent preliminary data showing marginal growth. In a press conference, Sheinbaum, accompanied by key cabinet members, detailed the government's measures, signaling a proactive approach to economic stability.
The data indicated a 0.2% increase in economic activity during the first quarter of this year compared to the final three months of 2024. This uptick, although modest, serves as the backdrop for the proposed initiatives aimed at spurring further growth.
The government's new economic strategies are expected to focus on diversification and innovation, setting the stage for potential long-term benefits as officials work to build resilience against external economic variables.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy as Congress Alleges Rs 150 Crore Misprint in Cabinet Meeting Expenses
Elon Musk's Shift Away from Government Role Sparks Cabinet Empowerment
Cabinet Committee on Security decides to close Integrated Check Post at Attari with immediate effect: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
Cabinet Commits to Security After Pahalgam Terror Attack
India Responds Decisively to Pahalgam Attack: Diplomatic and Economic Measures Against Pakistan