Escalating Tensions: Israel's Strategic Moves in Gaza

In a strategic shift, Israel is poised to seize control of the Gaza Strip, with plans to manage aid distribution, marking a significant escalation in its long-standing conflict with Hamas. Officials indicate this move has been sanctioned by Prime Minister Netanyahu's security cabinet.

The plan underscores Israel's resolve to secure territories and mitigate the influence of Hamas, amid the backdrop of an unraveling ceasefire and international pressure. Reserve soldiers are being called upon to extend operations, yet there's no intent to permanently occupy the territory.

The offensive, however, will not commence before U.S. President Trump's anticipated visit to the Middle East. Israeli forces have already occupied substantial areas within Gaza, establishing surveillance zones. The unfolding situation reflects a complex interplay of military strategy and political maneuvers.

