West Bengal CM Voices Concern Over BSF Jawan's Detainment

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed sorrow over the custody of BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw by Pakistan Rangers. The state and Trinamool Congress are in touch with Shaw's family. Efforts are being made for his return after crossing the border inadvertently on April 23.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has openly expressed her deep sorrow over the continued detention of BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw by Pakistan Rangers. Shaw was taken into custody after inadvertently crossing the border during his duty on April 23.

Banerjee emphasized the Trinamool Congress and the state government's efforts to stay in touch with Shaw's family, who are residents of Rishra. Speaking to reporters, she reiterated the urgent need to bring Shaw back to the country swiftly.

Meanwhile, Shaw's wife, Rajani, has recently traveled to Pathankot to meet with senior BSF officers, seeking clarity on her husband's condition and the ongoing efforts to secure his release.

