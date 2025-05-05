Left Menu

Political Tensions Flares in Murshidabad: Giriraj Singh Slams Mamata Banerjee

Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her delayed visit to violence-hit Murshidabad. Singh alleged Banerjee's delay was politically motivated amid rising anger among Hindus. Meanwhile, CM Banerjee claimed the violence was orchestrated and stressed unity across religious communities during her visit to meet victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:09 IST
Union Minister Giriraj Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her recent visit to the violence-stricken Murshidabad district. Singh accused Banerjee of making her visit only after public outrage grew among Hindus, alleging that it took her 27 days to respond to the situation by 'shedding crocodile tears'. He further criticized Banerjee for what he views as her vote-bank and appeasement politics, claiming that under her leadership, the safety of Hindus in the state is compromised.

In response to these allegations, Chief Minister Banerjee, during a press conference in Berhampore, described last month's violence as premeditated and orchestrated. She asserted that her political efforts treat all communities equally, stating, 'For me, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, all are equal.' Banerjee also pointed out the prompt response of the National Commission for Women, contrasting it with their inaction in places like Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, suggesting a political motivation behind the unrest.

Explaining her delayed visit to Murshidabad, Banerjee emphasized the need for restoring peace before her arrival. She revealed plans for a two-day trip to the district, which includes visiting Berhampur and Dhuliyan, distributing compensation to affected residents, and organizing a public distribution program in Suti. The violence, which erupted on April 11 during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, resulted in two deaths, multiple injuries, and significant property damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

