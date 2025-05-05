Left Menu

Congress Questions BJP Over Ravinder Raina’s Snow Adventure Amid Mourning

The Congress criticized the BJP after a video showed former Jammu and Kashmir chief Ravinder Raina in the snow with army personnel, questioning if this was endorsed by the leadership. The Congress claims his actions disregarded a mourning nation post-terror attacks in Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:05 IST
Congress Questions BJP Over Ravinder Raina’s Snow Adventure Amid Mourning
Ravinder Raina
  • Country:
  • India

In a political clash on Monday, the Congress party criticized the BJP over a circulating video of Ravinder Raina, the former Jammu and Kashmir unit chief, seen mingling with army jawans in snowy conditions. The Congress alleged insensitivity, given the recent tourist deaths in Pahalgam.

The Congress party accused Raina of exploiting the tragic situation to bolster his image on social media, calling his actions inappropriate and asking whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leadership sanctioned this behavior. The opposition highlighted that the nation was grieving for the victims of terrorism in Kashmir.

In response, Raina asserted that the video was filmed during January 2025 snowfalls, amidst efforts to ensure civilian safety in Kupwara, Kashmir. He dismissed the Congress's allegations as fabrications and misrepresentations, denying any recent snowfall in the valley and stressing gratitude to the army for their support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

