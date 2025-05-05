Romania Faces Electoral Disinformation Surge as Hard-Right Rises

As Romania braces for a critical presidential election runoff, analysts raise alarms over a swell of online disinformation that supports hard-right candidate George Simion. He garnered 41% of the vote in the initial round, and now the nation gears up for a May 18 showdown against Bucharest's independent centrist mayor, Nicusor Dan.

The disinformation echoes past foreign interference claims, notably involving Russian elements. Authorities assert they are implementing strategies to counter misleading campaigns, yet investigations by the European Commission scrutinize TikTok for potentially failing to curb interference.

Political analysts and tech firms report bots and dormant social media accounts amplifying national tensions. These accounts disseminate Kremlin-backed content, fueling local discontent. Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Election Commission observes, noting Romania's delicate balance between free communication and regulatory measures.

