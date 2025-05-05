Left Menu

Boosting America: The Trump Economic Engine

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defends Trump's tariff and tax strategies aimed at enhancing U.S. investment. Speaking at the Milken Institute, Bessent emphasized the interconnection of trade, tax cuts, and deregulation, projecting significant economic growth and job creation despite market challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:22 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, addressing an audience at the Milken Institute Global Conference, robustly supported President Donald Trump's economic initiatives on tariffs, tax cuts, and deregulation. He underscored these policies as unified strategies to boost long-term investment in the U.S. economy.

Bessent highlighted how Trump's tariff policies since his second inauguration are structured to entice companies into domestic investments, stressing that such efforts would be bolstered by tax and deregulation incentives. His remarks included aspirations for job creation and economic expansion through dedicated legislation supporting high-tech innovations.

Highlighting the resilience of U.S. financial markets, Bessent pointed to the country's historical capacity to recover from significant crises. He echoed the sentiment of a strong, adaptive economy, ensuring that the overall strategy would lead America towards substantial economic and security growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

