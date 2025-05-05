P Venkata Satyanarayana: A Win for BJP in Andhra Pradesh's Rajya Sabha By-election

Senior BJP leader P Venkata Satyanarayana emerged victorious in the Rajya Sabha by-election from Andhra Pradesh, officials announced on Monday.

According to the Returning Officer R Vanitha Rani, two candidates submitted nominations for the by-election, but only one met the necessary criteria, leading to Satyanarayana's (64) election. Rani confirmed this in an official release, stating, ''Only two candidates filed their nominations, but only one was appropriate. Consequently, it is declared that Paka Venkata Satyanarayana has been elected.''

Satyanarayana, a seasoned leader with strong ties to the RSS, hails from Bhimavaram in West Godavari district. He has previously held significant roles within the BJP, including serving as the vice president for Andhra Pradesh from 2018 to 2021 and as the chairman of the state disciplinary committee currently. With the election of Satyanarayana, BJP's Rajya Sabha representation from Andhra Pradesh increases to two, alongside BC leader R Krishnaiah.

