Left Menu

Manjunath Bhandary Warns Against Communal Tensions Impacting Mangaluru

Congress leader Manjunath Bhandary voiced concerns over Mangaluru's image being tarnished by rising communal tensions in Dakshina Kannada. He criticized BJP leaders for inciting violence and called for focus on development and tourism. Bhandary urged for communal harmony and responsibility in handling law and order issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:49 IST
Manjunath Bhandary Warns Against Communal Tensions Impacting Mangaluru
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader and Karnataka MLC Manjunath Bhandary has raised alarms over the adverse impact of escalating communal tensions on Mangaluru's image, particularly in the Dakshina Kannada district.

During a press conference, Bhandary highlighted previous violent incidents, such as attacks on pubs and churches, that have marred the area's tourism prospects.

Bhandary accused BJP leaders of boosting individuals with criminal backgrounds, which he claims furthers the communal divide and hinders social cohesion. He called for refocusing efforts on development and maintaining peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025