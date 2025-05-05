Manjunath Bhandary Warns Against Communal Tensions Impacting Mangaluru

Congress leader and Karnataka MLC Manjunath Bhandary has raised alarms over the adverse impact of escalating communal tensions on Mangaluru's image, particularly in the Dakshina Kannada district.

During a press conference, Bhandary highlighted previous violent incidents, such as attacks on pubs and churches, that have marred the area's tourism prospects.

Bhandary accused BJP leaders of boosting individuals with criminal backgrounds, which he claims furthers the communal divide and hinders social cohesion. He called for refocusing efforts on development and maintaining peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)