Manjunath Bhandary Warns Against Communal Tensions Impacting Mangaluru

Congress leader Manjunath Bhandary voiced concerns over Mangaluru's image being tarnished by rising communal tensions in Dakshina Kannada. He criticized BJP leaders for inciting violence and called for focus on development and tourism. Bhandary urged for communal harmony and responsibility in handling law and order issues.
Congress leader and Karnataka MLC Manjunath Bhandary has raised alarms over the adverse impact of escalating communal tensions on Mangaluru's image, particularly in the Dakshina Kannada district.
During a press conference, Bhandary highlighted previous violent incidents, such as attacks on pubs and churches, that have marred the area's tourism prospects.
Bhandary accused BJP leaders of boosting individuals with criminal backgrounds, which he claims furthers the communal divide and hinders social cohesion. He called for refocusing efforts on development and maintaining peace.
