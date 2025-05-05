Left Menu

Trump and Erdogan Discuss International Conflicts in Productive Call

In a recent phone call, U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed various conflicts, including Ukraine, Syria, and Gaza. Trump praised the discussion and underlined cooperation to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Erdogan invited Trump to Turkey, while both sides refrained from specifying Ankara's role in peace efforts.

U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a 'very good and productive' phone conversation with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, covering a range of global issues such as the wars in Ukraine, Syria, and Gaza.

Trump announced on social media that Erdogan had invited him to visit Turkey, with Erdogan also planning a visit to Washington. However, the timeline for these visits remains unspecified, although the Turkish presidency confirmed the exchange.

With a history of friendly relations, Trump and Erdogan discussed collaborating to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. Erdogan supported U.S. efforts, yet details on Turkey's precise involvement remain unclear. Meanwhile, Erdogan urged Trump to consider lifting sanctions on Syria and reiterated the importance of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

