Trump and Erdogan Discuss International Conflicts in Productive Call

U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a 'very good and productive' phone conversation with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, covering a range of global issues such as the wars in Ukraine, Syria, and Gaza.

Trump announced on social media that Erdogan had invited him to visit Turkey, with Erdogan also planning a visit to Washington. However, the timeline for these visits remains unspecified, although the Turkish presidency confirmed the exchange.

With a history of friendly relations, Trump and Erdogan discussed collaborating to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. Erdogan supported U.S. efforts, yet details on Turkey's precise involvement remain unclear. Meanwhile, Erdogan urged Trump to consider lifting sanctions on Syria and reiterated the importance of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)