Tensions Escalate as Pakistan Warns of Potential Indian Military Strike
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warns of potential Indian military action along the Line of Control. Tensions remain high after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Asif accused India of instigating regional instability, while Prime Minister Modi vowed decisive action against terrorism and its supporters.
In a stark warning on Monday, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif alerted that India might initiate a military strike along the Line of Control in Kashmir. This assertion comes amidst escalating tension following the Pahalgam terrorist attack that took 26 lives.
Asif accused India of pushing the region towards nuclear conflict for political motives, alleging India's involvement in terrorism within Pakistan's provinces. He urged for an international investigation to unveil the truth behind the allegations.
Meanwhile, India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, enforced punitive measures against Pakistan and committed to firm action against terrorism. Modi assured that the armed forces have complete autonomy in strategizing India's response to terror threats.
