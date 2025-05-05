Left Menu

AAP's Ankush Narang Demands Rollback of MCD User Charges Amid Sanitation Crisis

AAP's Ankush Narang has called for an immediate withdrawal of user charges by the MCD, citing poor waste management and public inconvenience in Delhi. Narang highlights issues of overflowing dumping sites and lack of coordination with waste collection concessionaires, urging the civic body to improve cleanliness services before imposing fees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 23:42 IST
AAP's Ankush Narang Demands Rollback of MCD User Charges Amid Sanitation Crisis
Ankush Narang, LoP in Delhi MCD (Photo/X@AnkushNarang_) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political stance, AAP leader and Leader of Opposition in the MCD House, Ankush Narang, has demanded the withdrawal of user charges, criticizing the municipal body's inefficiency in waste management. 'How can MCD justify these charges when garbage collection remains problematic?' questioned Narang, highlighting residents' reliance on private services.

Narang, in a letter addressed to MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, raised concerns about the severe inconvenience caused by overflowing garbage at dumping sites and demanded their immediate closure and beautification. He expressed the grievances of RWAs and market associations who have reportedly demanded the rollback of the newly imposed charges alongside house taxes.

The AAP leader pointed out the lack of coordination between municipal garbage concessionaires and homeowners, emphasizing that until the MCD ensures door-to-door waste collection, imposing user charges is unjust. 'Delhites face an unbearable environment due to polluted dumping spots; the MCD must act before charging residents,' urged Narang.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025