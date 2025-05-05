AAP's Ankush Narang Demands Rollback of MCD User Charges Amid Sanitation Crisis

In a significant political stance, AAP leader and Leader of Opposition in the MCD House, Ankush Narang, has demanded the withdrawal of user charges, criticizing the municipal body's inefficiency in waste management. 'How can MCD justify these charges when garbage collection remains problematic?' questioned Narang, highlighting residents' reliance on private services.

Narang, in a letter addressed to MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, raised concerns about the severe inconvenience caused by overflowing garbage at dumping sites and demanded their immediate closure and beautification. He expressed the grievances of RWAs and market associations who have reportedly demanded the rollback of the newly imposed charges alongside house taxes.

The AAP leader pointed out the lack of coordination between municipal garbage concessionaires and homeowners, emphasizing that until the MCD ensures door-to-door waste collection, imposing user charges is unjust. 'Delhites face an unbearable environment due to polluted dumping spots; the MCD must act before charging residents,' urged Narang.

(With inputs from agencies.)