Cross-Border Dialogue: U.S. Governors and Canadian Premiers Tackle Tariff Woes

Governors from six U.S. states have reached out to their Canadian counterparts in a bid to address tariffs that have impacted cross-border trade. These discussions are a response to economic measures enacted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and her colleagues from Maine, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Vermont have extended invitations to the premiers of New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Quebec.

The meetings aim to strengthen dialogue and cooperation between the neighboring regions, highlighting the significance of cross-border trade and economic partnerships in maintaining regional stability and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)