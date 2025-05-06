Left Menu

Leaders Bridge Gaps: Trump and Erdogan's Strategic Dialogue

U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed key international issues in a phone call they termed 'very productive.' Topics included ending the Russia-Ukraine war, the situation in Gaza, and Syria. Both leaders extended bilateral invitations, signaling potential shifts in U.S.-Turkey relations under Trump's influence.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan engaged in what both leaders called a "very productive" telephone conversation. Discussed were major geopolitical concerns including Russia's war in Ukraine, the conflict in Syria, and tensions in Gaza.

In posts on social media, both presidents expressed mutual invitations to visit each other's countries, signaling a possible warming of U.S.-Turkey relations. These nations' ties had cooled over the past decade, amid policy disagreements and Turkey's closer relationship with Moscow.

The conversation between Trump and Erdogan comes as Trump pursues a strategy to end the Ukraine conflict. Both sides shared a commitment to push for a ceasefire and lasting peace in the Gaza region. Erdogan emphasized Turkey's readiness to support humanitarian aid and maintain Syria's territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

