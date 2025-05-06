Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced an intensified offensive against Hamas in Gaza, following security cabinet approvals that might involve seizing the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces plan to gradually intensify operations, with a full-scale offensive anticipated unless a ceasefire or hostage deal emerges during U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East visit.
In a bold move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared an intensified military offensive against Hamas, following the Israeli security cabinet's green light to possibly seize control of Gaza.
The operation, which comes amid faltering ceasefire attempts and widespread international criticism, is designed to be extensive and long-lasting, with Israeli forces reportedly eyeing total territorial control.
The offensive's timing aligns with U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming Middle East visit, raising hopes among Israeli officials for possible diplomatic advancements, although resistance from Hamas continues to be strong.
(With inputs from agencies.)
