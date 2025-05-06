Strengthening Ties Through AI: Taiwan's Diplomatic and Trade Mission to Texas

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung is set to visit Texas to participate in a forum focusing on artificial intelligence (AI). The visit underscores Taiwan's strategic efforts to foster stronger business and trade relations with the United States amidst recent tariff discussions.

Part of the agenda includes addressing the threat of U.S. import tariffs on Taiwanese goods, which were to increase by 32%. However, the plan has been put on hold by President Donald Trump for a 90-day period, offering a window for dialogue.

Lin's visit will also accompany an industry delegation from Taiwan, aiming to deepen economic ties and boost Taiwanese investments in the U.S., particularly in Texas. Recent agreements, such as Inventec's plan to invest $85 million in manufacturing facilities in Texas, exemplify the growing economic partnership between the regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)