Dilip Ghosh Blames Mamata Banerjee for Paschim Medinipur Unrest, Demands CBI Probe

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of inciting violence in Paschim Medinipur and called for a CBI inquiry. Ghosh criticized Banerjee's interactions with religious figures and her delayed response to violence in Murshidabad, alleging negligence and evidence cover-up.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Accusations against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have intensified as BJP leader Dilip Ghosh holds her leadership responsible for the violence in Paschim Medinipur. He alleged that the unrest was instigated by her party's leaders and highlighted the crucial intervention by the Border Security Force in containing the situation.

Ghosh called out Banerjee's engagements with religious figures, asserting that some involved Imams were partly responsible for the escalation of violence. He further demanded a thorough and impartial probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation to expose the truth and bring those accountable to justice.

Further criticizing Banerjee's delayed visit to the violence-stricken region of Murshidabad, Ghosh expressed disdain for her tardiness, highlighting the plight of Hindus who faced repeated atrocities. He accused the state government of repairing damage to erase evidence of the incidents, adding fuel to the political tensions embroiling West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

