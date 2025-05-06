Left Menu

Congress Urges PM Modi for Caste Census Following Telangana Model

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocating for a caste census based on the Telangana model and the removal of reservation caps. Kharge also called for dialogue with political parties and the implementation of Article 15(5) for social justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 10:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has formally addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the government to conduct a caste census based on the Telangana model. In his letter, Kharge has emphasized the need for a dialogue with all political parties regarding this crucial issue.

Kharge has also pressed for the removal of the 50 percent cap on reservations through a constitutional amendment, and the immediate implementation of Article 15(5), which provides reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs in private educational institutions.

The Congress party has been consistently advocating for a comprehensive caste census to uphold social and economic justice. Opposition parties, including the Congress, see this as a pivotal issue, with some states already conducting such surveys.

(With inputs from agencies.)

