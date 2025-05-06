Congress Urges PM Modi for Caste Census Following Telangana Model

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has formally addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the government to conduct a caste census based on the Telangana model. In his letter, Kharge has emphasized the need for a dialogue with all political parties regarding this crucial issue.

Kharge has also pressed for the removal of the 50 percent cap on reservations through a constitutional amendment, and the immediate implementation of Article 15(5), which provides reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs in private educational institutions.

The Congress party has been consistently advocating for a comprehensive caste census to uphold social and economic justice. Opposition parties, including the Congress, see this as a pivotal issue, with some states already conducting such surveys.

(With inputs from agencies.)